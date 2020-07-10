× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAWLINS—Leonard A. Page, Jr., 92, of Rawlins, WY passed away peacefully, at home in Rawlins on July 7, 2020. On his 90th birthday, he announced to his grandchildren and children “When you think of grandpa. Laugh Don’t Cry”. He loved his family in many ways, but had a hard time showing it. He was a tough father, and friend to those who had a chance to meet him. He always expected the best of everyone he associated with, especially on the golf course.

A native of New Rochelle, NY and growing up just outside of New York City, he developed a love of sports, and was especially fond golf and baseball. One of his first jobs was being a caddy at the Westchester Golf Club where he learned the silly game of golf. He and his brother Don told numerous stories of attending Yankee’s games during summers. He loved the Yankee’s to the end.

Attended Iona Prep High School and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting in 1949 from Iona College, New Rochelle, NY. After college he served in the US Air Force during World War II. After the war he joined ABC Broadcasting in their New York accounting department. He was transferred to ABC’s San Francisco office.