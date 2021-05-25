CASPER—Leonard C. “Leo” Koerber, 53, of Casper passed away Saturday, May, 22, 2021. He was born in Casper on April 22, 1968 to Marian and Ted Koerber. He attended Kelly Walsh High School, followed by his service in the Navy.

He spent several years in Colorado with his wife Gina Koerber, and worked as a heavy equipment operator. He later returned to Wyoming where he worked as a painter.

Leo had a love for life and a huge personality. He loved music, laughter, and family.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Marian and Robert Cox; step-father, Ken Hildebrand; daughter, Jillian Koerber of Delores, CO.; step-daughter, Brittnie (James) Hartman of Kuna, ID; four sisters, Michele Koerber, Lisa Koerber, Kesa (Steve) Sage, and Adel (Mark) Hanley; two step-sisters, Jennifer Rabette and Casey Dunn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services for family and friends will be held Thursday, May 27th.