× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHEATLAND—Leonard Hobbs Eshom was born on August 1, 1928 on a ranching homestead SW of Wheatland, WY. He graduated from Wheatland High School in 1946. In 1950 he joined the Wyoming National Guard and served in Korea until his discharge in 1952.

In 1953, Leonard married Rita Piper, and three children were born to them: Chris (Drew) Ludwig, Mike (Sherry) Eshom, and Kim (Jeff) Hutson.

He became fascinated with drilling and worked in the oil industry until he retired in 1986.

In 1972 he married Julia Schoolcraft of Buffalo, WY. They lived in Casper until Julia’s death in 2004.

Leonard became a Senior Companion for Natrona County Senior Services and spent several years transporting seniors.

In 2016 he moved to the Colorado State Veteran’s Center in Homelake, CO where he passed from this life into the arms of his savior, Jesus Christ, on May 1, 2020.

Leonard is survived by three sisters, three children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First Christian Church in Wheatland on July 11, 2020.

To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Eshom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.