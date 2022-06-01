 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LeRoy Houston Lamb

Funeral Services for LeRoy Houston Lamb will be Monday, June 6, 2022 with visitation at 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 710 East Second Street, Casper, WY 82601.

