Funeral Services for LeRoy Houston Lamb will be Monday, June 6, 2022 with visitation at 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 710 East Second Street, Casper, WY 82601.
LeRoy Houston Lamb
Load comments
Funeral Services for LeRoy Houston Lamb will be Monday, June 6, 2022 with visitation at 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 710 East Second Street, Casper, WY 82601.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.