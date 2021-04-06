CASPER—LeRoy S. Sandau died at home at the age of 84 years young on April 2, 2021. LeRoy was born to Emanuel and Margaret Sandau on December 12, 1936. He was one of 11 children raised in and around Beulah and Zap, N.D.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1955 and completed his basic training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas and the remainder of his enlistment he served his country in Korea.

In 1957 he moved to Poplar, MT to work for Western Oil Well Service and this is where he met his soon to be wife, Sharon Moran. They were married December 31, 1960. LeRoy moved around the oilfields of the west with his family in tow, until November 1970 when he went to work for Black Hills Oil Marketers as a mechanic in Gillette WY. He worked his way from mechanic to District Foremen of BHT’s Gillette operation.

In 1980 the Williston Basin oil boom was in full swing and BHT’s fleet in Watford City, ND was expanding at a rapid rate. They needed a special man that knew maintenance and trucks. LeRoy was called upon to fill those shoes. Through his leadership the fleet ran smoothly and he helped design, oversee construction and move into a new facility on the East side of Watford City.