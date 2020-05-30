Lesley Arlene (Ekman) Thomas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lesley Ekman Thomas

LEAWOOD, Kan.—Lesley Ekman Thomas died in her sleep on May 7, 2020 at the age of 85 in Leawood, Kansas following a prolonged battle with COPD. She was born in Hanna, Wyoming on July 13, 1934 to Yngve “Mike” and Lena Campbell Ekman. Her father died a year later due to injuries from a mining accident and her mother remarried her beloved step-father James A. Cameron when Lesley was six years old. She grew up in Sinclair, Wyoming and graduated from Rawlins High School in 1952. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and Business from the University of Wyoming in 1956.

As a young adult, Lesley enjoyed dancing. One of her fondest memories was participating in a workshop at the Perry Mansfield School of Dance near Steamboat Springs in Colorado. She also enjoyed skiing and worked at the ski resort on Mt. Hood in Oregon.

Lesley married Richard V. Thomas in 1956, and they moved to New York City shortly after the wedding. She loved living in the city and worked as a telephone operator in the Empire State Building. They lived in New York a little over a year, and then returned to Cheyenne, Wyoming where Lesley lived until 2001. After living in Denver, Colorado for a few years, Lesley moved to Overland Park, Kansas with her daughter Tara.