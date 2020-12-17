LUSK—Lester J. “John” Wilson was born in Newkirk, OK, March 14, 1935 to John and Della (Tousley) Wilson. He was blessed with two younger sisters, BeBeJo Rowland and Ida Pettyjohn. John passed away on December 14, 2020 at age 85.

John served in the US Marine Corps from 1955 to 1959.

John’s passion in life was sharing Jesus Christ with others. He was a preacher/evangelist (hence his CB handle “Deacon”), a pilot, gas station/wrecker operator, taxi driver, heavy equipment operator, truck driver, carpenter with Miller Construction and managed a mobile home park and hotel.

John is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Del) Wilkison, Douglas, WY, Patti (Jerry) Miller, Lusk, WY, Nancy (Cory) Bonsell, Omaha, NE and Kathy (Jack) McConaughey, Lusk, WY; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; his sisters, BeBeJo Rowland, Mills, WY and Ida Pettyjohn, Gilbert, AZ; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Della Wilson; brothers-in-law, Travis Pettyjohn and Jack Rowland.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Church in Lusk, WY.

Memorials may be made to the Cozy Corner, PO Box 248, Lusk, WY 82225.

Pier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.