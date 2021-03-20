CASPER—Lester Lee Jones, 77, of Casper, was welcomed into Heaven Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was born in his home in Garland, Wyoming and grew up on the family’s farm in Byron, Wyoming where he learned a strong work ethic which allowed him to work in many different industries throughout his life.

His greatest joys were spending time with his family, woodworking, and building things with his son and grandchildren who believed he could build and fix anything. He also loved to hunt and tell stories (oilfield fairy tales) to anyone who would listen, especially his buddies. He cherished the opportunity to support his children and grandchildren in various sports and activities.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diane; his children, Monte (Jillian) Jones, Yvonne (Wig) Wiginington, and Angela (Rob) Hensley; his grandchildren, Isabella Jones, Taylor Millay, Jordan Millay, Ashleigh (Mick) McCorkle, Gabriel Wigington, Isaac Wigington, Elli (Jarod) McDaniel, and Logan Hensley; his great-granddaughter, Raegan McDaniel; and countless friends as he never considered anyone to be a stranger.

Services will be held at Highland Park Community Church Tuesday, March 23 at 11:00 A.M.