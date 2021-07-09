 Skip to main content
Lila Boles
RAWLINS—Lila Boles was born December 5, 1932. She passed away January 2, 2021.

A celebration of Lila’s life will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Rawlins on July 17th at 4 pm, in the company of her family and friends. A reception in the Parish Hall will follow the service. All are welcome to attend.

Memorial gifts may be made in Lila’s name to the Rawlins Senior Center, PO Box 111, Rawlins, WY 82301.

