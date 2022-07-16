 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lila VeLois (Harper) Richards

BROOKHURST — Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Lila, 88, who passed away April 5, 2020; Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1800 Bryan Stock Trail, Casper, WY 82601.

