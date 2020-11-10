Lillian G. Smith

Lillian embraced the role of a woman inside a household of men. In addition to the usual sporting and outdoor adventures, Lil patiently participated in more unusual episodes like small aircraft instrument-only flights at minimums, and severe weather sailing far offshore in the mid-Atlantic. Lillian wasn’t timid about blazing a trail of her own. For many years, she owned and operated an independent paper goods business in Austin, Texas. She took up hunting in her mid-50’s, heading out on her own to hunt Africa. These at a time that when “women don’t do that sort of thing”. In the first phase of retirement, Lil invested herself as a volunteer for the Chimney Rock National Monument. Her travels ended with a final move to Casper, Wyoming, where she spent the last few years of her life.