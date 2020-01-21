PHOENIX, Ariz.—Lillian Witt, 93 went to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Lillian was born to Finis E. and Mahalie E. McCleary, November 2, 1926 in Paducah, Texas. She married Marvin Witt on May 5, 1945. They lived in Casper until relocating to the Phoenix, AZ area, 10 years ago.

Lillian taught many Sunday school classes and was a pink lady at the hospital for many years. She was a member of Boyd Avenue Baptist Church. Every weekday morning, for many years, she went to the YMCA where she swam laps or did exercises.

Lillian is survived by two children, Ann (Albert) Tucker of Anthem, AZ and Perry (Jill) Witt of Sierra Vista, AZ. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Keith and Todd Tucker and Julie Witt; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Shirley Witt; plus Foxy Gurl, who she called her baby dog.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Ruby and Fay; and brothers, Clyde and William.

Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Boyd Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund or charity of your choice.

