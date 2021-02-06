CASPER—On January 28, 2021, Lily Leota “Lee” Evans, 95, of Casper, Wyoming was welcomed into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Lily was born on July 24, 1925, in Hainesville, Louisiana, to Luther Adair and Lily (Birchfield) Adair. After graduating from high school, she went on to attend and graduate from Tulane in 1947 with a nursing degree. After graduation, Lily moved to Casper to start her nursing career at Memorial Hospital, where she met the love of her life, William T. Evans.

On August 12, 1948, the couple was married at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. They were happily married for nearly 65 years until Bill’s passing in 2013. The couple had four children-William, Rebecca, Kim, and Laurie.

Lily is survived by her three daughters, Becky (Bob) Herrmann, Kim (Wayne) Evans, and Laurie (Tom) Reese, and daughter-in-law, Vickie Evans. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Starkey, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, William T. Evans II; brother, Buddy; her parents; and infant granddaughter, Elizabeth A. Reese.

Memorials to Central Wyoming Hospice are encouraged.

A private service will be held in the spring.