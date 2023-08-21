SHERIDAN — Linda C. Christman passed August 12, 2023 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 71. Linda grew up on a ranch in Southern California with a passion for rodeo, riding and showing horses, sewing and knitting. Linda’s friends always appreciated her very blunt, no BS approach to life. Linda’s most cherished memories were the times spent in Northern California working at the sewing machine shop with Dan S., owner, Janet R. and Nikki. Linda loves Wyoming and her cabin on Casper Mountain, but Sheridan is where she wanted to retire for Polo lessons at the Flying H Ranch Club and supporting the Sheridan College Rodeo Team.