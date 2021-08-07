CASPER - Linda Joanne Rock was born February 3, 1948 and left for her heavenly abode on August 1, 2021. She was born to Ben and Sarah Coble, the second of five children; one sister and three brothers. Linda was raised on a ranch near Burlington, Wyoming along the Greybull River.

On February 2, 1975 she married Clinton Rock and shared 46 years together. They raised twin daughters, Debbie and Deanna. Linda adored her daughters and four grandchildren who brought her the most joy and pride.

She worked for over three decades at McMurry Ready Mix (a/k/a Rissler & McMurry Co) retiring in December 2020.

Linda loved and was loved by her family and friends. Truly, to know her, was to love her. Her home was the gathering place, where you would find her in a cute hat, ready to play cards and share time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Clint; her daughters, Debbie (Mike) Magee and Deanna Edmondson; grandchildren, McKenzie (Kienan), Katelyn, Zackary and Kylee; and one great-grandchild, due to arrive August 2021; siblings, Gene Coble, Madlyn Hibbert, Steve (Donna) Coble and Mike (Becky) Coble; along with many nieces and nephews and their families, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a niece and a nephew

Services will be at Cornerstone Church, 4100 Casper Mountain Road, Casper, WY at 2 pm Saturday, August 21, 2021.