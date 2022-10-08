Linda June Kettl

On the cool fall morning of Saturday, September 10, 2022, Linda June Kettl (nee Reynolds) left her earthly life. She was born on June 20, 1941, in Maryville, Missouri to Arthur and June Reynolds (nee Hoskins). Linda was the oldest of three girls, and her early years were spent moving around Nebraska and Minnesota.

When Linda was in the third grade, her father accepted a position as a professor at Colorado State College (now the University of Northern Colorado) and relocated to Greeley, Colorado. It was also in third grade that Linda was first introduced to the piano, which would be an enduring love for her. Throughout junior high and high school, she was the accompanist for the glee club and played the graduation march at her 1959 graduation ceremony from Greeley High. She attended Colorado State College majoring in elementary education and working in the college library.

While Linda was raised Methodist, she converted to Catholicism in 1962, which would also become an enduring love. On August 18, 1962, she married Frank Kettl in a morning ceremony at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Greeley, and in the afternoon, the couple moved to Casper, Wyoming where she resided for 60 years. She promptly questioned this decision after first experiencing the Wyoming wind!

She spent the next 18 years enjoying being a mom to the loves of her life, Mary Michelle (1964), Karen Renee (1968) and Sandra Kathleen (1969); finishing her degree and starting her career in teaching. In 1980 while in the process of divorcing, Linda learned she was receiving what she called an “unexpected blessing,” her youngest daughter, Stephanie Marie (1981). She inherited two more children with the addition of daughter-in-law, Julie Beck in 2013 and son-in-law, James Scoon in 2016, whom she often admitted were her favorite children.

Linda was a teacher for the Natrona County District for 28 years having taught kindergarten, first and third grades at University Park, Park and Pineview Elementary Schools. She loved fostering a joy of reading and music in her students while still having the flexibility to be a single mother. When she was not teaching, Linda could be found at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church where she was the pianist and eventually the director of the music ministry for over 30 years.

Linda had a quiet, fierce strength with a generous heart and raised four fiercely independent daughters. Throughout all of life's challenges, she kept a smile on her face and a witty, but subtle, sense of humor! She dedicated her life to her role as a mother, teacher and her Catholic faith. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts and in the universe, but there is comfort knowing she is at peace with her Lord.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and June Reynolds; sister, Susan (Reynolds) Benfield; brother-in-law, Arthur Benfield and ex-husband, Frank Kettl.

She is survived by her daughters: Mary Kettl (Julie) of Braham, Minnesota; Karen Kettl of Las Vegas, Nevada; Sandra Kettl of Casper, Wyoming; Stephanie Kettl-Scoon (James) of Cheyenne, Wyoming; two grand-dogs, Baxter and Ben and a grand-cat, Buster; her sister and brother-in-law: MaryAnn and Leland Leber of Fort Collins, CO; nieces: Rebecca Saunders, Angela Leber and Elizabeth Benfield-Martinez, and nephews: Zac Benfield and Jacob Benfield.

A funeral Mass is planned at St Patrick's Catholic Church on Saturday, October 15th at 10:30AM with a small reception at the church to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Meals on Wheels, the Alzheimer's Association, local hospice, humane society, or a charity of your choice in Linda's memory.

Linda was also an avid believer in blood donation as she said, “Donating blood was a way I could give back when I couldn't afford to give financially,” so it would be an honor to have a donation at your local blood bank in her name. We are honored to be her daughters and to have had her light the way for our lives.

We will do our best to continue her legacy and look forward to the day we can be reunited with her. We are also incredibly grateful for the support and love that the community has shown us throughout this difficult time.

