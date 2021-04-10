Linda Kay Kinion was born on November 18, 1947 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Jess and Patricia Steele. She passed away April 6, 2021 at her home in Casper, Wyoming. Linda was 73 years old. She fought a long, courageous battle with heart disease and cancer.

She grew up in the Trigood-Midwest area of the Salt Creek Oilfield. She graduated from Midwest High School and then attended college in Chadron, Nebraska.

Linda loved camping at Alcova and in the Buffalo, Wyoming area. A laid back camping trip with family was her cup of tea.

Linda was a forgiving person and a very generous person. While picking up her grandkids from school, if she saw a child on the playground in need of a winter coat, gloves or boots, the next day they would have them. That child would never know her name nor would their parents. She was probably just the red headed lady to them.

Linda is survived by her husband, Don, of 52 years; three children, Aaron, Brett and Dara, all of Casper; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, all of Casper; one sister, Donna Ferries and brother-in-law, John of Audubon Pennsylvania and their family; sister in law, Carol Martin and her family from Plano, Iowa.