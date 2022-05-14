Linda Laeng

CASPER — Linda passed away unexpectedly at Wyoming Medical Center, at age 68, surrounded by her family on April 8, 2022. Linda was the middle child born to Joseph (Moon) and Catherine (Kay) Mullin of Casper. Linda started in the medical field as a candy striper at Memorial Hospital as a teen.

Linda continued working in the medical field in Casper and when she moved to California. Linda met the love of her life, Tom, on a visit to California. They married May 17, 1986, where she resided until her retirement. Linda and Tom were married 20 years. After retirement, Linda moved back to Wyoming to be close to family and help her mom in her later years.

Linda looked forward to her Tuesday bowling league to see all the friends she had made, and to bowl a higher score then her sister, Connie!! Linda’s favorite thing was seeing her friend Maggie every Friday, playing games on her computer and especially going to casinos.

Linda was preceded in passing by her parents and her husband. Linda is survived by her sister Connie (Dan) Hemminger of Casper, and John (Caryn) Mullin of Utah. Two stepsons, Jeff Laeng of Oregon and Tom Laeng, Jr. of California. Her nieces Michaeala (Scott) Fortune, Melanie (Chad) Wock of Casper. Her nephews Daniel Hemminger of Pinedale, WY, Jeremy Mullin of Logan, Utah and Josh (Shanda) Mullin of Casper. Six great nieces and two great nephews. Linda is truly missed.

The family requests that any donations be made to the Casper Senior Center. Services will be held May 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Anthony’s with a reception immediately following the Mass. Burial will be held at 2:00pm on May 18, 2022 at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming.