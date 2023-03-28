CASPER — Linda Lee Riffe passed away on March 26, 2023 at the age of 82, after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Linda was born July 29, 1940, in Kansas City, Missouri to Agnes and Lawrence McLellan. She graduated in 1958 from Plainville High School in Plainville, Kansas. In 1962, the course of her life changed when she met the love of her life, Roger. Linda and Roger married on August 31, 1963. Linda and Roger were the parents to two beautiful children, Angela and Matthew. Last year they celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary together.

Linda and Roger lived in numerous cities in Wyoming before settling in Casper, where Linda lived at the time of her death. Linda worked for a variety of medical offices. She had a love of reading and sunflowers, especially the giant variety Roger grew in the backyard.

Linda was preceded in death by beloved children: Angela and Matthew; her parents; her brothers: Larry and Brian and her brother-in-law, Harold Copper.

Linda is survived by her beloved husband, Roger and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends are welcome to visit Linda at Bustard’s Funeral Home any time from 10:00 a.m.—4:00 p.m. on March 28th or March 29th. Family will welcome guests at a visitation Thursday, March 30th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Linda will be laid to rest this summer at a graveside service at Highland Cemetery June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Central Wyoming Hospice where she received loving care in her final days.