CASPER—Linda Lee Story, aged 61, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice, two and a half years following her cancer diagnosis.

Linda was born in San Diego, CA to Lawrence “Larry” and Patricia “Patsy” (Jackson) Bolton on August 18, 1960. While much of her childhood was spent moving, she and her family eventually settled in Casper, WY where she lived the remainder of her life. She married her high school sweetheart, Larry Story, nearly 42 years ago and dedicated her working life to the True companies.

Linda was an active member of her local Tae Kwon Do dojang for the past 22 years, eventually achieving her 4th Dan black belt just prior to her passing. Anyone who knew Linda also knew that she was both an avid reader and writer. She could happily spend hours in a library and, in fact, had a small library herself at home. Her passions also included motorcycles, often frequenting the annual Sturgis rally with her husband; collecting teacups and pots; traveling when time allowed, most notably to England and Ireland with her family; and a love for animals.

Linda is survived by her husband, Larry Story; her children, Dr. Crystal (Michael) Loranc and Patrick Story; her mother, Patricia; two brothers, John Bolton and David Bolton; four grandchildren, Ashus and Preston Story and Isabella and Ember Loranc; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Per Linda’s request, no funeral service will be held. Instead, she would prefer that your memories of her lift your spirits and bring you joy.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations instead be made in Linda’s name to the Central Wyoming Hospice for the incredible care and dedication given to Linda during her final and most vulnerable moments.