Linda Nunn

MESQUITE, Nev.—Linda Sue Nunn passed away unexpectedly at the age of 74 on December 2, 2021 in Mesquite, Nevada. Linda was born on November 15, 1947, in Laramie, Wyoming to parents Helen Kilgore (Wolfe) and Ken Kilgore. She was married to John R. Nunn on September 28, 1968, in Laramie, Wyoming.

Linda lived the majority of her life in the Laramie area, recently spending her winters with her husband in Mesquite, Nevada. Linda was educated at Laramie High School and the University of Wyoming. She also attained a Certification from Dance Masters of America as a dance instructor of ballet, tap and jazz.

During high school, Linda was active in 4H projects ranging from leather craft to livestock showing and horsemanship. She enjoyed fly fishing with her father, racing horses, sewing, cooking, home decorating and competing in rodeo events. In her later years she developed a passion for throwing and glazing clay pottery and watching her grandsons compete in rodeo, shooting competitions, and other sporting events.

Linda was Miss Laramie Jubilee Queen in 1967 and reigned as Miss Rodeo Wyoming 1968. In the spring of 1967, she competed in the Miss Rodeo America contest in Las Vegas, Nevada where she placed 3rd in horsemanship.

Linda is survived by her spouse, John R. Nunn of Laramie; daughter, Abbey D. Nunn of Jelm, Wyoming; and son, Justin Ty “J. T.” Nunn (Kristi Nunn); grandchildren, Garrett Nunn and Colter Nunn, both of Laramie; nephew, Scott Kilgore of Jelm, Wyoming; and niece, Donella Wemhoff of Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Linda was preceded in death by both of her parents and her brother, Gary Kilgore.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to: Mesquite Fine Arts Center and Gallery, Attn: Kathleen Birkholz, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, NV 89027.