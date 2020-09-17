Linda Rae Waggener

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE—Linda

Waggener, 55, of Laramie, died Sept. 12, 2020, following a long journey with cancer.

Waggener was a fifth-generation Green River native. She was born on July 7, 1965, to Eleanor and Richard Waggener, and graduated from Green River High School in 1983.

She earned a BA in elementary education from the University of Wyoming in 1988 and an MA in library and information science from Simmons College in 1991.

She also earned an MA in American Studies from UW in 2019. Her Plan B paper focused on Wyoming’s Carnegie libraries. She also completed a document titled Wyoming Carnegie Libraries Subject Guide: Sources of Information Relating to the State’s 16 Carnegie Libraries. Her research materials are available to the public at the UW American Heritage Center.

Waggener worked for four years at the Natrona County Public Library in Casper and 11 years at the Fort Worth Public Library. In 2006, she moved back to Wyoming after accepting a job at UW with University Libraries.

Waggener was preceded in death by her father, Richard Waggener.