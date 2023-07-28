CASPER — Linda “Sue” (Applegate) Eddy, age 79 of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Thursday June 15, 2023. She was born February 22, 1944, in Peru, Nebraska at her parents’ home, Everett Earl and Kathryn M. (Briggs) Applegate.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Fred and wife, Marianne Applegate of Louisville, Nebraska; sister, Mary Winingham of Solomon, Kansas and grandson, Shane Mitchell Brauchie of Peoa, Utah.

Sue is survived by her three children: Julie Koch (Robert) of Peoa, Utah, Kathy Pollock (Bill) of Casper, Wyoming and Greg Eddy of Casper, Wyoming; four grandchildren: Chase Brauchie (Carly), Amber Pollock (Mallory), Chad Pollock and Michaela Eddy and five great-grandchildren: Emma, Jace, Ida, Westly and Willow; two sisters: Marilyn Coatney (husband Boyd deceased) of Peru, Nebraska and Beth Moxley of Casper, Wyoming and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Our mother was beautiful, youthful and loved.

Private celebrations will be held to honor our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions.