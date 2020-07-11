GROUSE CREEK, Utah—Linda Sue Franklin Koerber Hughes, 68, passed away in her home on June 30, 2020 after a valiant and extended battle with lung cancer and severe COPD. In fact, her Doctor was awed by her courageous attitude and diagnosed her recently with being “amazing.” She wore that badge with pride.
Linda Sue Franklin was born on February 20, 1952 in Rock Springs, WY. Shortly thereafter her family moved to Casper. Linda was a lifetime advocate for civil rights, racial equality and generally treating all human beings with dignity and respect. She graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1970.
Linda worked with her mother and father as a cocktail waitress and barmaid for many years, and later in life enjoyed working at Ace Hardware and UBC.
She loved animals, especially small dogs and cats. Linda was an artist who painted watercolors and wrote poetry. Linda was a devoted single mother to her only son, Rick.
Linda was proud to have been elected and to serve on the Casper City Council from 1993-1996 where she championed improvements to North Casper that are still visible today, like the sports/soccer complex. She enjoyed working to help Casper at the National League of Cities. One of her treasured experiences was helping Casper’s elementary aged school children participate in the Sister-City exchange program with Taipei, Taiwan. Linda’s experience there was a cherished lifetime memory. She also traveled to Egypt with her son and experienced a cruise on a Nile River tour boat and seeing all the ancient pyramids, ruins, and Temples—this too was a treasured lifetime experience. Linda moved to Utah in 2008 to be closer to her son and his growing family.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Leigh Hill Riecken; father, Claud E. Franklin; step-father, Herman Riecken; step-mother, Ruby Franklin; and a younger brother, Erick Franklin.
She is survived by her sister, Sonja Huff; her nephew, Todd Huff; niece, Trina Huff; and grandniece, Trinity Attaway, all of Casper, Wyoming; her son, Claud “Rick” Koerber and his wife Jewel Franklin; and eight grandchildren, Mekenna Fish, Montello,NV, Savannah (Spencer) Koyle, Rexburg ID, Jadon Kimber, (currently serving an LDS mission), Bethany Franklin, Samuel Franklin, Erick Franklin, Claud “Marcus” Franklin, and Annastasia Linda Franklin; and four great-grandchildren, Ella, Alex, Emma and Trinity.
Friends and those wishing to share remembrances and messages can send them to Linda’s family addressed to Linda Hughes, Box 5, Grouse Creek, UT 84313.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.