GROUSE CREEK, Utah—Linda Sue Franklin Koerber Hughes, 68, passed away in her home on June 30, 2020 after a valiant and extended battle with lung cancer and severe COPD. In fact, her Doctor was awed by her courageous attitude and diagnosed her recently with being “amazing.” She wore that badge with pride.

Linda Sue Franklin was born on February 20, 1952 in Rock Springs, WY. Shortly thereafter her family moved to Casper. Linda was a lifetime advocate for civil rights, racial equality and generally treating all human beings with dignity and respect. She graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1970.

Linda worked with her mother and father as a cocktail waitress and barmaid for many years, and later in life enjoyed working at Ace Hardware and UBC.

She loved animals, especially small dogs and cats. Linda was an artist who painted watercolors and wrote poetry. Linda was a devoted single mother to her only son, Rick.