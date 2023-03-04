RIVERTON — Lisa Diane Jackson (a.k.a. Mom Diane) passed away December 29, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Audrey Jaeger; son, Jeffrey Jaeger; partner, Phil Lianzo; and sister, Kathy Ernst. She is preceded by her son, Derek Creager, mother, Barbara Jackson and father, Larry Jackson.

Diane touched many lives with her creative and eclectic personality, and love of art, baubles, and unique home decorations. As a young woman, she earned her cosmetology license in California. She moved from California to Casper, where she raised her three children. Once her children were grown, she relocated to Riverton, where she briefly managed the Landing Lounge before retiring.

We will continue to miss her vibrance, love, and friendship.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Reach Foundation from 3 PM to 7 PM on Sunday, March 12, 2023 located 622 N. 8th St. W., Riverton, WY 82501. Condolences may be mailed to Jeff Jaeger at 3571 Indian Scout Dr., Casper, WY 82604.