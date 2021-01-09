Lloyd Bruce Putman

CASPER—Born February 7, 1926, in Norphlet, Arkansas to Alta (Collins) Baggett and Franklin Baggett. In 1932 he was adopted by his mother’s second husband Austin Matthew Putman. Lloyd passed away January 1, 2021.

He started school in Overton, Texas. In 1937 the family moved to Monahans, Texas until 1942. The family moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana where he graduated from high school in 1943.

Shortly after he entered the U.S. Army Air Force. He subsequently served as an aerial gunner in the 15th Air Force in Italy. Upon discharge he attended college at Louisiana State University and graduated as a mechanical engineer.

He went to work for Welex Jet Services, introducing a new service to the oil industry.

On November 25, 1949 he married his sweetheart, Lois “Jean” Meek. They had three children, Jerrel “Jerry” Bruce, Edward Glenn and DéAunn.

After 14 years, in 1963, he joined his brother in Casper, to help build a new and highly successful company in the Rocky Mountain states.

He is survived by his brother; his children, Edward and DéAunn; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.