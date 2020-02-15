Lois A. Brandjord

During her life, Lois Brandjord spread happiness to all she encountered through a smile, kind word, compliment, good book, loaf of freshly baked bread or an invitation to a meal. Her tables—kitchen, dining room or patio—were the heart of her life and nourished the body and soul of many.

Lois was born to Luke and Gladys Allen in Perham, MN. Welcoming her younger sister, Mary, was the beginning of their lifelong bond. Lois grew up on a farm in New York Mills, MN until she went to the Sisters of St. Joseph Nursing School in Fargo, ND.

In 1952, Lois began her career as a public health nurse in Fargo. At an election party for Eisenhower, Lois met Jug, a young geologist who became the bedrock of her life. This happy union produced four children and ten grandchildren who were her joy. Together, Lois and Jug created their home in many locales. Lois perfected the ability to thrive and bloom wherever she was, a talent she embodied throughout her life. Regardless of where they were, Lois was a steadfast partner with Jug in all ventures and careers. She served others as a nurse, school volunteer, seamstress, fabric store manager, book club charter member, election judge, promoter of reading in audiences spanning young children to elders at Green House Living, and informally anywhere else she saw a need.