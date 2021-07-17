Lois Annette (Hussion) Boyce

OMAHA, Neb.—Lois Annette Hussion was born in Casper to Lawrence and Kathleen Hussion on November 7, 1933 and passed away in Omaha, NE on June 26, 2021. Growing up in Casper, Lois attended St. Anthony’s Catholic schools and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1951. She attended the University of Wyoming and then moved to Denver, CO where she worked in downtown commerce. In Denver she met Charles Boyce and was married to Chuck on June 25, 1955 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Casper.

Following Chuck’s career as a petroleum engineer with AMOCO, the couple moved throughout the Rocky Mountain west raising three children, Kevin (Mary Throne), Deborah (Jim Egan), and Kerry. Lois claimed the family rented or owned twenty-two homes throughout their marriage, the last three in Denver where the children finished high school.

Lois worked in the counseling office at Mullen High School from 1976-1988, was an active chapter member of LaSertoma and PEO, and enjoyed playing in numerous bridge clubs in the Denver area.

Her parents, Chuck, and Kerry preceded Lois in death, however she leaves her sister, Janet Scallon (Vince); her son, Kevin (Mary Throne); daughter, Deborah (Jim Egan); five grandchildren, Matt, Maura, Michael, Tarver, and Patrick; and one great-granddaughter, Virginia.