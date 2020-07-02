× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Lois Mae (Buntemeyer) Haverlock, age 93, passed away on June 26, 2020 with Family by her side.

Born May 16, 1927 in Martel, Neb. to John and Marie (Hilz) Buntemeyer, she grew up on the family farm. As a child she was known as “Doey”, that nick name followed her throughout her adult life by those closest to her. She finished high school in Lincoln and went on to be a dental assistant.

On June 22, 1957 she married Nick Haverlock Jr. in Scottsbluff, Neb. They made their home in Casper, WY. They shared 33 years together before his passing.

During that time she started a daycare so that she could be home with her girls. She then went on to work for the Natrona County School District as an office aide and playground teacher (she loved being with the kids). She retired from that position in 1993 after 23 years.

Her greatest joy was her family; she truly blessed her girls, grandkids and great-grandkids with her time and love. Her home was open to many that she considered family as well.