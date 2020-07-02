CASPER—Lois Mae (Buntemeyer) Haverlock, age 93, passed away on June 26, 2020 with Family by her side.
Born May 16, 1927 in Martel, Neb. to John and Marie (Hilz) Buntemeyer, she grew up on the family farm. As a child she was known as “Doey”, that nick name followed her throughout her adult life by those closest to her. She finished high school in Lincoln and went on to be a dental assistant.
On June 22, 1957 she married Nick Haverlock Jr. in Scottsbluff, Neb. They made their home in Casper, WY. They shared 33 years together before his passing.
During that time she started a daycare so that she could be home with her girls. She then went on to work for the Natrona County School District as an office aide and playground teacher (she loved being with the kids). She retired from that position in 1993 after 23 years.
Her greatest joy was her family; she truly blessed her girls, grandkids and great-grandkids with her time and love. Her home was open to many that she considered family as well.
She is survived by her girls, Linda (Rod) Jugler and Nicki Haverlock of Casper; grandchildren, Sarah Blair of Olympia, WA and Stephanie Jugler and Natasha (Chris) Lybbert of Casper; great-grandchildren, Malachi and Jonas Blair, Mia Wheeler of Olympia, WA, Elias and Alayna Lybbert, Tegan and (soon to come) Heidi Jugler all of Casper.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, infant children, Nancy and Nickolas Jace; sister, Betty Yakel; brother, Duane Buntemeyer; her companion and friend, Johnny Jones; several brothers and sisters-in-law; as well as many close friends.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Bustards and Jacoby Funeral Home and interment will be at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, WY. A gathering will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Bessemer Bend for family and close friends to share memories.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, 319 S. Wilson, Casper, WY 82601, would be appreciated.
