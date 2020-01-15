CASPER—Lois Marie Clapp, age 83, of Casper, passed away January 12, 2020 at Park Place Assisted Living. Lois was born May 7, 1936 in Casper to Clifford and Daisy (Steinman) Story. Lois graduated from Natrona County High School in 1956. Lois married Leo Clapp on November 10, 1956 at First Baptist Church. She was a caregiver the majority of her life. She and Leo enjoyed their time together at Alcova where they spent a lot of their time fishing. She was a member of the BPOE Doe’s. She enjoyed spending time with her family.