NEWCASTLE—Lola Belle (Davis) Bradley, 99, of Newcastle, WY passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Rapid City, SD.
Lola was born September 23, 1921 in San Antonio, TX the daughter of John Mitchell and Lola Ellen (McCollom) Davis.
Lola is survived by her daughter Linda B. Allen, son Jack “J.C.”Bradley, son-in-law-Robert “Bob” Martin, granddaughters Lisa Allen, Sheila Bradley, grandsons Ty Martin, Warren Martin and family, great granddaughters Teri Poulosky, Lillian Lynn Martin, Lola Rose Martin, great grandson Gavin Martin, granddaughters Andrea Gonzales (Patrick) and family, Mary Megan Stone and family, grandson Mark Allen; nephews Jack Evans (Sherry) and family, Bob Evans and family, Jim McCollom and family.
Lola was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years; daughter, Lola Ellen “Lolly” Martin; parents; son-in-law, Gerald “Jerry” Allen; brother, Mitchell Davis; sister, Maude Ellen Davis Evans; three grandsons, Mitch Allen, Verne Allen, and Sean Bradley; granddaughter, Sharon Allen; and one great-grandson, Ben Stone.
Interment was in a family plot in Cheyenne, WY. Celebration of Life will be held in the summer 2021 at the Methodist Church, Newcastle, WY.
In 1938 Lola and Jack moved to Osage to manage the family refinery and at her passing she was President Emeritus of Manewal-Bradley Oil Company.
She was an important member in many community organizations, including a charter member of the Federation of Women’s Club in Osage in 1938, member Cheyenne and Weston County Women’s Club, Newcastle 21 Century Club until her passing; co-founder of Flowering Fingers Garden Club, Historical Society member of Museum Board and Foundation; Friend of the Library, Friend of Weston County Fair, 1964 Centennial Ball Committee; Scout and 4-H leader; active Republican Precinct Woman, County Chairman, Wyoming State Delegate among others. Lola and Jack donated land in Newcastle for the Weston County Children’s Center, the Centennial Park. Lola was a life member of the Methodist Church.
Lola was a beautiful lady, a true friend and loved by those who knew her. She had a long fruitful life and gave so much to so many. Her family and friends loved her dearly and she is missed by them and the community.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to any of the mentioned charitable organizations.
