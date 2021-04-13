Lola Belle (Davis) Bradley

She was an important member in many community organizations, including a charter member of the Federation of Women’s Club in Osage in 1938, member Cheyenne and Weston County Women’s Club, Newcastle 21 Century Club until her passing; co-founder of Flowering Fingers Garden Club, Historical Society member of Museum Board and Foundation; Friend of the Library, Friend of Weston County Fair, 1964 Centennial Ball Committee; Scout and 4-H leader; active Republican Precinct Woman, County Chairman, Wyoming State Delegate among others. Lola and Jack donated land in Newcastle for the Weston County Children’s Center, the Centennial Park. Lola was a life member of the Methodist Church.

Lola was a beautiful lady, a true friend and loved by those who knew her. She had a long fruitful life and gave so much to so many. Her family and friends loved her dearly and she is missed by them and the community.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to any of the mentioned charitable organizations.

