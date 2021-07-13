DOUGLAS—Lola Margaret (Crofutt) Leonard, 86, of Oceanside, California, and formerly of Douglas, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 next to her loving husband, Sam, at the Ocean Hills Senior Living Center.

Her funeral is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Douglas with Pastor Patricia Bell officiating. Interment will be at Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

Lola was born Friday, August 3, 1934 to Charles Elmer and Edith Mary (Lineback) Crofutt in Hat Creek, Wyoming. She lived in Lusk, Wyoming and graduated from Lusk High School in 1952. Lola married Samuel Fenwick Leonard on October 26, 1952 and they had two sons and a daughter.

She was active in the First United Methodist Church in Douglas, was a Girl Scout cookie drive leader, a DeMolay mother, and a Cub Scout Den Mother to many local boys. She also volunteered in various capacities at South Grade School in Douglas.