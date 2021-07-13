DOUGLAS—Lola Margaret (Crofutt) Leonard, 86, of Oceanside, California, and formerly of Douglas, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 next to her loving husband, Sam, at the Ocean Hills Senior Living Center.
Her funeral is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Douglas with Pastor Patricia Bell officiating. Interment will be at Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
Lola was born Friday, August 3, 1934 to Charles Elmer and Edith Mary (Lineback) Crofutt in Hat Creek, Wyoming. She lived in Lusk, Wyoming and graduated from Lusk High School in 1952. Lola married Samuel Fenwick Leonard on October 26, 1952 and they had two sons and a daughter.
She was active in the First United Methodist Church in Douglas, was a Girl Scout cookie drive leader, a DeMolay mother, and a Cub Scout Den Mother to many local boys. She also volunteered in various capacities at South Grade School in Douglas.
Lola and Sam were inseparable over their 68 years of marriage. Everyone you talked to remarked what a sweet woman she was and how much she and Sam loved each other. She travelled with him as he worked in various locations around Wyoming with Knisely-Moore Construction. Later they built a successful paving business, Leonard Paving, in Douglas. In 1986 they decided to sell their business and a few years later their home, near the Douglas Golf Course, which was built from material from the old South Grade School.
For the next 15 years they toured the United States, Canada, and Mexico in a motor home, often spending the winter months in Chula Vista, California. They met and became friends with many fellow travelers. They were also able to see many relatives in almost every part of the country with her navigating the way while her dog, Max, sat on her lap. In 2006 they settled in Carlsbad, California where Lola enjoyed views of a lagoon and the ocean. In 2020 they moved into Ocean Hills Senior Living Center in nearby Oceanside where she passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Survivors include her husband, Sam Leonard, of Oceanside, California; children, Ken (Teresa) Leonard of Carlsbad, California, Tom Leonard of Burbank, California, and Susan (Glenn) Lott of San Clemente, California; grandchildren, Pam (Dennis) Polischuk of San Jose, California and Lyndon (Kathleen) Leonard of Phoenix, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Nina and Alek Polischuk and Kendra and Isabel Leonard; and sister, Iris Baughn of Lusk, Wyoming.
Lola was preceded in death by her father, Charles, on May 26, 1938; mother, Edith, on May 25, 1938; brothers, Gerald Crofutt on August 1, 1986, Lawrence I. Crofutt on March 17, 1991, Keith B. Crofutt on December 20, 1944, Enis L. Crofutt on November 11, 2013, and Glenn Edward Crofutt on July 5, 2008; and sisters, Ivah Lois Crofutt on May 24, 1938 and Mildred Bryant on May 29, 2012.
Memorials in Lola’s name can be made to the Care Team at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, California 92024.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.