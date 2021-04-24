CASPER—Lola “Shirley” Benson, age 79 of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully on April 21, 2021 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Shirley was born September 26, 1941 to David and Gladys (Clark) Lynch in Casper, Wyoming. She attended Natrona County Highschool.

She was a homemaker most of her life caring for her husband and five children.

She loved spending time with her animals and was a huge pet lover. She loved to garden and take care of her houseplants. She enjoyed rock hunting, ceramics, arranging stain glass and shopping.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and husband, Kenneth C. Benson.

She is survived by her children, Don Bisiar, Mark Benson, William Benson, Chris Benson, and Mitch Benson; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.