Lolabee Adeline Swindell Thompson Culbertson, 95, went to meet her Lord peacefully in her home, January 18, 2023, in Grand Junction, Colorado after a long and loving life.

On September 6, 1952, in Visalia, CA, Lola married Print Troy Thompson of Springerville, Arizona. Together they moved to Casper, Wyoming, and had three sons, Tom, Larry, and Jeff, and daughter, Starla. Lola lived in Casper until 2020.

Lola had a strong Christian faith and was a longtime member of First Assembly and then Faith Assembly of God Church. She worked tirelessly in women’s ministry, prayer groups, visitation of the sick and infirmed and other various areas of church life. She loved being with people and was also well loved by church members.

Lola was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved nothing more than spending time with her large family.

She was widowed after 40 years of marriage when Print died in January, 1993.

In the later part of her life, Lola fell in love with Wendell Culbertson of Casper, Wyoming. They married on June 7, 2003 and enjoyed 16 wonderful years together.

After Wendell died February 6, 2020, Lola moved, with daughter-in-law Brenda, to Grand Junction, Colorado to be cared for by her daughter, Starla.

Her greatest prayer and passion in life was for all those she loved to know Jesus Christ as Savior.

Please go to the site below to read her entire obituary and see photos and sentiments of others. The family would greatly enjoy hearing from you there. Go to: everloved.com and search for Lolabee Culbertson OR directly to her site at: everloved.com/life-of/lolabee-culberson/obituary/