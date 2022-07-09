CASPER — Loretta Eve Woolery, age 69 of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on July 6, 2022, after a long illness at Wyoming Medical Center.

Loretta was born August 15, 1952, to Lyall and Beulah Pitt in Roosevelt, Utah. She graduated from Union High School in 1970 and embarked on a journey of lifelong learning studying topics such as Paralegal Studies, Psychology and Criminal Justice.

In 1992, she married Bruce Woolery, and they shared 30 years of joyful marriage. Loretta enjoyed serving others in her work, and held such jobs as a Paralegal, Bailiff, Operator, and Office Assistant. She loved people, and along the way made an impact on several lives, often ‘adopting’ others into her fold. She was strong-willed, intelligent, and kind-hearted. She loved St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween, the Kansas City Chiefs, horror movies and music, but mostly she loved her family, particularly her grandchildren.

Loretta is survived by her husband, Bruce Woolery of Casper, WY; her children: Laurie (Matt) Johnstone, Jesse (Debbie) Kelly, Leslie Kelly, and Chase (Kelley) Woolery; brother, Steve (Jene) Pitt; grandchildren: Taylor, Colten, Ali, Kaylie and Lylla, many nieces and nephews; and numerous ‘adopted’ children and grandchildren she claimed as her own.

Funeral Services will be held at Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Riverton Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601.