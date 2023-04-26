She was born August 13, 1932 in Abertillery, Gwent, Wales to Richard and Muriel Duggan. The eldest of four children she left home at an early age to seek a different life. She watched Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in London in 1953 from the rooftop of the United Service Club where she worked. There she met many famous dignitaries of the time including the King of Denmark and Sir Edmund Hillary. With an act of bravery she left her family and all that was familiar to her to share a new life with a young American airman from Texas whom she had met at a dance and married a year later. The only communication with her family for many years would be through letters and the annual long distance phone call made through an overseas operator. During their 67 years of marriage Homero and Lorna lived throughout Europe and the US before retiring in Colorado Springs.