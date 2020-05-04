× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Lorraine Marie Burback, 85, of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

She is survived by LeRoy, their children and grandchildren, Greg (Cindy) Burback, Michelle (Kameron) Black, Annie and Arianne; Teri (Greg) Wheatley, Joe (Claire) and Elle; Stephanie (Shane) Gundlach, Sarah (Martin) and Katherine.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Isabella Jalbert; and three brothers, Ed (Ellene), Jerry, and Hector (Henrietta).

A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held this summer in celebration of her life at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. When the service date has been set, notification will be found in the newspaper and on the Newcomer Website.

To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Burback as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.