Lorraine Marie Burback
CASPER—Lorraine Marie Burback, 85, of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She is survived by LeRoy, their children and grandchildren, Greg (Cindy) Burback, Michelle (Kameron) Black, Annie and Arianne; Teri (Greg) Wheatley, Joe (Claire) and Elle; Stephanie (Shane) Gundlach, Sarah (Martin) and Katherine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Isabella Jalbert; and three brothers, Ed (Ellene), Jerry, and Hector (Henrietta).
A Gathering of friends and family will begin at 6:00 PM, Friday, August 7, 2020 until the Rosary that evening at 7:00 PM at the Newcomer Casper Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, per the church request, a mask will be required to attend both services.
