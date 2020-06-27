× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LANDER—Lorraine Teresa (Arrigoni) Jones died peacefully at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander on June 8, 2020 at 97. Lorraine was born in Butte, Montana in 1922, the only child of parents Ray and Julia Arrigoni. She attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School and Girls’ Central Catholic High School.

After graduating in 1940, she worked for the U.S. Rationing Board during World War II and was later office manager for the Firestone Tire Store in Butte.

She wrote to many young servicemen during the war, and received letters from all parts of the world. However, after meeting a young Naval officer candidate, Bob Jones, at a USO dance in 1944, she only had eyes for him. Bob and Lorraine were married in 1946, and lived in Laramie until Bob graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1947. They moved to Casper for Bob to begin working as an engineer at the Standard Oil (Amoco) refinery.

Lorraine taught religion classes at Our Lady of Fatima for many years and was a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store for twenty years. In later years she joined the Meadowlarks singing group, the Melodramas at the Casper Senior Center, and the Crimson Dames Red Hat Society. Lorraine never met a stranger, and charmed everyone she encountered.