LANDER—Lorraine Teresa (Arrigoni) Jones died peacefully at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander on June 8, 2020 at 97. Lorraine was born in Butte, Montana in 1922, the only child of parents Ray and Julia Arrigoni. She attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School and Girls’ Central Catholic High School.
After graduating in 1940, she worked for the U.S. Rationing Board during World War II and was later office manager for the Firestone Tire Store in Butte.
She wrote to many young servicemen during the war, and received letters from all parts of the world. However, after meeting a young Naval officer candidate, Bob Jones, at a USO dance in 1944, she only had eyes for him. Bob and Lorraine were married in 1946, and lived in Laramie until Bob graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1947. They moved to Casper for Bob to begin working as an engineer at the Standard Oil (Amoco) refinery.
Lorraine taught religion classes at Our Lady of Fatima for many years and was a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store for twenty years. In later years she joined the Meadowlarks singing group, the Melodramas at the Casper Senior Center, and the Crimson Dames Red Hat Society. Lorraine never met a stranger, and charmed everyone she encountered.
Her main interest in life was her family. She loved sewing and cooking for her husband and four children, attending their games and recitals, and bragging about their accomplishments. She is beloved by her 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She moved to Lander in 2013.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bob, as well as a granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Jones.
She is survived by her children, Julie (Dick) Lefevre, Mark Jones, Perry (Phyllis) Jones, and Lori Jones; as well as her grandchildren, Lora (Shawn) McCabe, Travis (Shay) Jones, Bob (Janean) Lefevre, Casey (Denise) Jones, Joseph (Amara Fehring) Lefevre, Erin (Tim) Hill, Daniel Lefevre, Adam (Lauren) Jones, Ashley (Mikel Watson) Jones, Alli (Andrew) McCown, Alan (Andrea) Jones, Jesse (Christine) Jacobson, Gabe Jacobson, and Eve Jacobson.
In memory of Lorraine, please chat up a stranger and brighten his or her day.
Services were held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander, where she loved to attend Mass. She was buried at the Oregon Trail State Veteran’s Cemetery, with her beloved husband of 60 years.
