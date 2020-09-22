× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Lottie Nicholson of Casper, born in Kelheim, Germany, who passed away on September 19, 2020, at the age of 89.

She is survived by the two children they raised; Edward Nicholson and Marianne Karmann; along with four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Tommy Nicholson; and her daughter, Pearl Nicholson Walker.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Lottie’s memory.

Services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oregon Trail State VA Cemetery Chapel in Casper.