WATERTOWN, Wis.—Louise Ida (Shaffer) Thomas passed on to her eternal rest on January 19, 2021 at Marquart Village, in Watertown, Wisconsin.
Louise was born on February 23, 1927 in Pennsylvania to Frank and Anna Shaffer. She was the oldest of four girls born to Frank and Anna. Her sisters were: Alberta, Margaret, and Betty Jean. Her three sisters had preceded her in death. At the conclusion of World War II she graduated from high school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While studying to become a nurse she met her love and life’s companion Howard Everett Thomas. They were married on February 2, 1946 and had four children: three sons and a daughter. Their youngest died of heart complications shortly after his birth. Their daughter, Gail, died in February 1966 from Leukemia. James, the second oldest, died in July 2007 of complications due to pancreatic cancer. In the 1950’s and early 1960’s Louise and her family lived in the San Francisco Bay area. For ten years there she fostered nearly 80 infants and new-born babies for California Social Services.
The family moved to Meeteetse, Wyoming in 1965. With the death of her husband, she began a successful antique career and worked in helping to develop the Meeteetse Museum. Then, in the early 2000’s, Louise moved to Pennsylvania to be with her sisters.
Louise is survived by her oldest son, Howard Jr.; four grandchildren, Trevor, Tiffani, Tara, and Taylor; as well as five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sisters, and three of her four children.
She will be laid to rest next to her loving husband at the Meeteetse Cemetery. Due to health and safety concerns, the celebration of Louise’s life will be held later this year.
