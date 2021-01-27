Louise Ida (Shaffer) Thomas

Louise was born on February 23, 1927 in Pennsylvania to Frank and Anna Shaffer. She was the oldest of four girls born to Frank and Anna. Her sisters were: Alberta, Margaret, and Betty Jean. Her three sisters had preceded her in death. At the conclusion of World War II she graduated from high school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While studying to become a nurse she met her love and life’s companion Howard Everett Thomas. They were married on February 2, 1946 and had four children: three sons and a daughter. Their youngest died of heart complications shortly after his birth. Their daughter, Gail, died in February 1966 from Leukemia. James, the second oldest, died in July 2007 of complications due to pancreatic cancer. In the 1950’s and early 1960’s Louise and her family lived in the San Francisco Bay area. For ten years there she fostered nearly 80 infants and new-born babies for California Social Services.