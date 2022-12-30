Lowell Leroy Campbell, 43, of Mills, Wyoming passed away on December 17, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. Leroy was born in Drumright, Oklahoma to Lowell and Jeanette Campbell on February 17, 1979.

Leroy had attended Rawlins High School and later got his CDL and was currently working for PC Transport. He loved outdoor adventures, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family.

Leroy is survived by his wife, Kira Campbell of Casper and their three children: Winter and Forestt Campbell and stepson, Dakota Wells as well as his three children from a previous marriage: Samantha Swartz, Jazmin Campbell and Devin Campbell; parents: Lowell and Jeanette Campbell; granddaughter, Esmerie Swartz; brother, Basil Campbell; sisters: JoAnn Wallace and Rhonda Campbell; niece, Tina Layle; nephews: Cory Campbell, Richard Kjelsrud and Nathaniel Kjelsrud. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Wayne and Rita Campbell and Alfred and Opal Race.

Funeral services will be held at

Bustards and Jacoby in Casper, WY on January 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Tim Adams officiating. Celebration of life will follow after the services.