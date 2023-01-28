Lt. Col. Jerry Tuttle Carr

Jerry was born in Casper, Wyoming to Joseph and Lillian Carr on June 18, 1939. He graduated from Natrona County High School in 1957. Jerry enlisted in the United States Army in 1958. Returning to Casper he attended Casper College, after which he was enrolled in Officers Candidate School earning a rank of 2nd Lieutenant in 1965. He served two tours in Vietnam as a combat officer, helicopter pilot, and he spent two years in Germany. He graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1973. He was stationed at Fort Sill, OK, then at Fort Carson, CO where he served as a Battery Commander for the 5th Battalion, 83rd Artillery of the 4th Infantry Division. Jerry attended Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, KS. He retired in 1983 in Fort Irwin, CA as a highly decorated Lt. Colonel. After retirement Jerry attended farrier school in Porterville, CA and relocated to his hometown of Casper, WY. His hobbies included breeding mules, cowboying, riding motorcycles, leatherwork, hunting and fishing.