CASPER—Lucille Delores Mascarenas fought a rough, courageous battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Lucille was born in 1935 to Andrew Trujillo and Placida Berg Trujillo in Montrose, Colorado. She was one of ten children. The family later moved to Rocky Ford, Colorado. Lucille graduated from Rocky Ford High School in 1954. Soon after graduating, she moved to Casper, Wyoming where she met the love of her life, Henry A. Mascarenas, while he was on leave from the USMC. They later married in 1956 at Winter Memorial Presbyterian Church. Henry and Lucille were blessed with four beautiful children, Karen, Gary, Ron, and Valarie. Her beloved husband later passed away on December 25, 1998.

Lucille volunteered for many different causes including her children’s schools, The Strep Throat Program, Hospice, Friends of the Library, Casper Senior Center, and served as a Pink Lady at Wyoming Medical Center. In addition to her volunteer work, she worked as a treasurer at the Casper Federal Credit Union (WyHy).