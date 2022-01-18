CASPER — On the 9th of January, 2022, Lucy Anne (McClintock) Sullivan passed away. She was 92 years old. Lucy was the proud mother of six children, ten grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Born May 11, 1929 in Mooresville, MO, Lucy was the daughter of Warren and Hazel (McMillen) McClintock. She was raised in Mooresville and went to school there thru ninth grade when the family moved to Casper, WY in 1944. Lucy went to Natrona County High School and graduated in 1947. She worked for Mountain Bell Telephone from 1946 until she was married in 1949. During her life she donated her time to numerous philanthropic organizations including the National Wool Growers Association, 4-H Club, and volunteering at the local hospital.

Lucy married Frank Sullivan November 26, 1949. Together they owned and operated 2-C land and livestock ranch and through the years had six children. Lucy’s greatest love was her family and she dedicated her life to being a mother, grandmother, wife and helping her husband run the ranch.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Hazel; McClintock, husband Frank Sullivan, son Stephen Thomas Sullivan, her brothers, George McClintock and Jerry McClintock; sisters, Lynette McClintock Webber and Lois McClintock Marvin.

Lucy is survived by her children, Kathryn Sullivan Amato, Judi Sullivan Dunning (Steve), Joe Sullivan (Peggy), Tammy Sullivan Crimm (Tommy) and Frank Sullivan (Suzette). She is also survived by many adoring grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper, WY is honored to serve the Sullivan family and invites you to view and sign the online registry and share favorite memories of Lucy.

The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Lucy was happiest trailing livestock up to the Big Horn Mountains with her husband, kids, grandkids and many family members by her side. We know she is in heaven and enjoying being reunited with relatives.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 604 S. Center St., Casper, WY 82601.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Sullivan family.