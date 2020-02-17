Lula Wagoner
Lula Wagoner

  • Updated
BUFFALO - Lula Wagoner, 84, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Service information

Feb 18
Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
10:00AM
Harness Funeral Home
351 N Adams Avenue
Buffalo, WY 82834
Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
