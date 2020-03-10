GLENROCK—Lyman “Jack” Ellsbury was born to Lyman and Mary Ellsbury on the September 25, 1944 in Deadwood South Dakota, the third eldest in a family of seven.

Jack enlisted in the US Navy in October of 1966 becoming a Radarman 2nd Class on the USS Chicago and traveled to many parts the world including multiple missions to Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

While home on leave in 1970, Jack met his wife Sue in Cody, Wyoming and two weeks later April 25, 1970, the two were married. January of 1971 Jack decided he was ready to trade in his sea legs for a family life. Jack joined his wife Sue and daughter Lisa to begin life outside the Navy. To this new life came four more children, Nikki, Sean, Jackie and Debbie. Life took Jacks family from Casper, Sheridan and finally to Glenrock where Jack worked for Glenrock Coal Company from 1982 to 1998 when he retired.

Days off were spent with endless family vacations to places he had read about, camping trips, boating, fishing, sledding, ice skating and many other outdoor excursions. (that usually involved a swinging ice scraper and scrambling children in the back seat of the car).