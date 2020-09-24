 Skip to main content
Lynn C. Lynn
CASPER—Lynn C. Hall, 86, passed away on September 18, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Lynn was born in Gold Hill, UT on a ranch, where he loved and broke horses. In 1956 he married Marilyn Beachler in Kemmerer, WY and they had four children.

Lynn was former owner of Hall’s Paving in Casper.

He will be dearly missed by his soulmate, Marilyn; his children, Brent (Debie), Clay (Jenny), Cheryle, Kyle (Melissa) and “#4 son”, Ken Enquest; along with grandchildren, Brandon, Cody, BJ, JoLin, Tyson, Shelbi, JaNae, Kyra, Jessica, and Garrett; and 17 great-grandchildren.

“We never forgot where you lived, Grandpa.”

The family would like to thank nurses Tammy and Amanda in PCU at Wyoming Medical Center and Pam with Frontier Home Health.

Private graveside services have been held.

