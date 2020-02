Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

RIVERTON - Lynn Romer, 67, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. Funeral services will be held at 1p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the church.