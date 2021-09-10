 Skip to main content
Lynn Ross Ferguson
Lynn was born in Powell, Wyoming September 19, 1948. September 4, 2021 his tired heart stopped. We lost a cherished friend, loving husband, father, father-in-law, brother, uncle, and cousin.

He was known by many for years of service to Halliburton, for the beautiful pictures he took, and his knowledge of past events. His memory will live on and his legacy never forgotten.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Christopher Ferguson (Kim); daughter, Becca Vance; grandchildren, Corina and Katrina Gard and Xavier Vance; brothers, Robert (LaRae) Ferguson and Edward Ferguson; and a handful of cousins.

